Search

05 Jul 2022

New Glasgow prison will not solve jail overpopulation issues, says inspector

New Glasgow prison will not solve jail overpopulation issues, says inspector

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Scotland’s chief prison inspector has said the new facility set to replace HMP Barlinnie will not solve overpopulation issues in jails.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, chief inspector of prisons, said the new HMP Glasgow will not address the issue, adding: “HMP Glasgow will only replace HMP Barlinnie, which doesn’t account for the whole estate having far too many people than they can usefully accommodate.”

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said helping those who have offended with issues that brought them to prison “cannot be achieved” because of overcrowding.

The comments come after a report was published on Tuesday revealing HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, had “exceeded” its design capacity from 10 years ago. HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) conducted an assessment of the facility from January 31 to February 11.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben argued this was due to the Scottish Prison Service having “no control” over the prison population.

She added: “For some considerable time the population has far exceeded the design capacity. And because the Scottish Prison Service has absolutely no control over the number of prisoners who come into their care, they have had to adapt by making small cells, double cells by putting in bunk beds.

“This was true in Low Moss where they added an extra 100 beds when the population crisis became acute. Fundamentally, there are guidelines as to how large a prison cell should be.

The inspector, who was appointed to the role in 2018, said the size of cells was “unreasonable” for spending 22 to 23 hours a day inside, as happened during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: “While that would be reasonable to share a very small room, provided you’re only sleeping in it, it is unreasonable when you’re spending 22 to 23 hours a day, in a room with a total stranger.

“During the pandemic, many people were locked up 22 hours a day. And then during infection control, when they have an outbreak of Covid, they were often locked up so they weren’t coming out their cell more than once every two or three days.

“Now, as you can imagine, sharing a very small room with another person where you have to sit on your bed, you share a toilet, it’s a really uncomfortable situation.

“It’s something that we really cannot approve of.”

The solution to prison overcrowding in Scotland, Ms Sinclair-Gieben said, was not to build more prisons, but to reduce the number of people going to prison.

“The choice is stark for Scotland, they either have to build more prisons or a better solution is to reduce the number of people who go to prison, to divert from prosecution to look at more community alternatives.

“If you look at the number of people on remand, it’s shockingly high, higher than any other country in Europe. And in that respect, surely we can find an alternative to simply placing people on remand in prison.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media