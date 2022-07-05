Three people killed in A9 pile-up

Three people have died after a multiple-vehicle crash in the Scottish Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A9 at Slochd Summit on Tuesday at about 11.40am after the three-vehicle collision.
Three people have died, Police Scotland said, and the road remains closed as the investigation continues.
Police Scotland said there was no further information to release at this stage.
Earlier on Tuesday officers said four people had been taken to hospital and advised motorists to find alternative routes.
