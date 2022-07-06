Search

06 Jul 2022

Kate Forbes: Scottish Child Payment uplift ‘absolutely not’ on chopping block

Kate Forbes: Scottish Child Payment uplift ‘absolutely not’ on chopping block

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said that the £5 uplift to the Scottish Child Payment is “absolutely not” at risk of being cut.

According to a report from the Daily Record newspaper on Tuesday, based on leaked documents, the Scottish Government is grappling with a £2.1 billion “black hole” in this year’s budget and civil servants have come up with plans to balance the budget.

One of the options included the delaying or scrapping altogether of the increase to the flagship benefit to £25 per week.

When asked by the PA news agency if the uplift was at risk, Kate Forbes said: “Absolutely not – that shouldn’t even need to be said.”

But Ms Forbes acknowledged that balancing the budget this year would be a challenge.

“We cannot do anything but balance our budget – as I’ve been at pains to say for the past few weeks – and we will balance our budget,” she said.

“There are quite clearly challenges, which I’ve not shied away from, in terms of cost of living and inflationary pressures, and that’s why I have been consistent on calling on the UK Government to provide additional resource for individuals who are struggling, to ensure we have public sector pay deals that are fair but also affordable.

“We will continue that conversation – I’ll certainly be speaking to the Chancellor as quickly as he’ll speak to me – about those requests and demands.”

The Finance Secretary added: “At the end of the day, I must by law balance my budget and we’re absolutely committed to tackling child poverty and there’s a lot therefore that I don’t recognise in that leak.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media