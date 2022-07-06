Search

06 Jul 2022

Police appeal for witnesses after attack on man in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 5:08 PM

A man has been left seriously injured in an attack in Glasgow which police are treating as an attempted murder.

Police are appealing for information about the assault which happened at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Officers understand three men entered a premises on Gartcraig Road, Glasgow, and launched a targeted attack on a man.

The victim, 39, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment.

The three suspects have been described as white males, and at the time of the attack, they were wearing hooded clothing, with two of them wearing face coverings.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson of Shettleston CID said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Gartcraig Road area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

“If you noticed the three men in the street, or any other small piece of information that could prove relevant to our inquiries, I would urge you contact police.

“I would also ask motorists who were driving in the area around that time to check their footage as it may have captured images which could help us in locating the men responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3402 of July 5 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 for information to be given anonymously.

