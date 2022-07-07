Search

07 Jul 2022

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash to come forward

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash to come forward

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

Police are urging any witnesses to a crash that killed a man to contact them.

Officers from the road policing unit in Ayrshire are trying to piece together what happened when the car Joshua Crawford was in crashed in Ardrossan last week.

The 27-year-old suffered severe injuries in the crash in the town’s Lawson Drive, which took place at about 7.50pm on Tuesday June 28.

Mr Crawford was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Police Scotland confirmed

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “My thoughts go out to Joshua’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“It’s vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to this crash and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

“Likewise, anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage should also get in touch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media