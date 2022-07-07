Search

07 Jul 2022

Hybrid working at Holyrood should continue, say MSPs

Hybrid working at Holyrood should continue, say MSPs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 12:11 PM

Hybrid working set up during the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland’s Parliament should continue, a Holyrood committee has said.

In response to the pandemic, Holyrood set up a number of processes to allow for proceedings to continue without MSPs having to attend the Parliament in person.

MSPs and witnesses could appear at committees using video-conferencing, while the same could be done in chamber debates, as well as an app set up to allow parliamentarians to vote.

As well as recommending that these measures continue in Holyrood, the report from the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee recommended a proxy voting pilot is undertaken that would mean MSPs could nominate another member to vote on their behalf if they are unable to.

A new report from the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee said: “While emphasising that in-person participation in parliamentary business should be the normal expectation, the committee has concluded that hybrid meetings should continue in order to provide members the opportunity to participate remotely in certain circumstances.

“Furthermore, the committee believes that committing to continuing hybrid arrangements is consistent with the Parliament’s founding principles of accessibility and equal opportunities as it will allow the parliament to be more inclusive in the future.

“The Parliament will be able to engage with people in the same ways as they engage using new forms of technology.

“Looking to the future, the committee hopes that the capacity for members to participate remotely in parliamentary business will attract a more diverse range of candidates to stand for election to the parliament.

“It also hopes that the Parliament can be more inclusive, seeking evidence from witnesses all over Scotland who reflect Scottish society more fully.”

Committee convener Martin Whitfield said: “Parliament cannot stand still. During the pandemic we saw a huge amount of change across the country.

“Working from home, Zoom video calls and remote learning became the norm for many of us, including Parliament. It is important we continue to evolve and take advantage of the technology around us.

“But these changes need to be about more than just technology. Our practices and procedures should be fit for the Scotland of today and ready for the Scotland of tomorrow.

“We must challenge ourselves to innovate and introduce new measures and be willing to look closely at how we work.

“Our report recommends the introduction of a proxy voting pilot scheme for MSPs. This will ensure your MSP can still represent you even when circumstances rightly mean they cannot cast their vote.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media