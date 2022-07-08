Search

08 Jul 2022

Two men arrested after police find cannabis plants worth £1m

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 1:32 PM

Police discovered cannabis plants with a street value of £1 million when they searched a commercial building in the borders.

Officers found what was said to be a “large quantity” of the plants in outbuildings in Newmill-on-Teviot, near Hawick.

A 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been arrested and charged, Police Scotland said.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, of Lothians and Scottish Borders CID, said: “Based on intelligence, both specialist and community officers carried out a pro-active operation which resulted in a significant seizure of cannabis and the arrest of two men.”

He added: “The majority of cultivations that we uncover come from information given to us from our communities and I would like to thank the local community in the Scottish Borders for their continued support.

“I hope this operation highlights our determination to tackle drug activity at all levels.

“In addition to tackling and dismantling the cannabis cultivations themselves, we will continue to do everything in our powers to strip those responsible of their criminal assets using the Proceeds of Crime Act, so that they do not benefit financially from their crimes.”

News

