08 Jul 2022

Covid cases in Scotland rise for fifth week in a row, survey suggests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

The number of people with Covid-19 in Scotland has risen for the fifth week in a row.

According to the infection survey produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around one in 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to June 29, up from one in 18 the week before.

The figure equates to around 312,800 people, the survey says.

Covid cases have been on the rise in Scotland in the past month, increase from one in 50 people in the week up to May 29.

According to the ONS data, Scotland currently has the highest case level in Scotland, with Northern Ireland the closest at around one in 19 people.

Meanwhile, Wales has recorded cases in around one in 20 of its population and England has seen cases in around one in 25 people.

The survey comes as Scotland passed 15,000 deaths of people with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 this week, and as a report from Public Health Scotland showed an increase of 42.5% in cases during the week up to July 3.

The report said some 21,914 cases were reported in the most recent week, a rise from the 15,382 in the week before.

News

