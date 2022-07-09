Search

09 Jul 2022

Firefighters continue to battle ‘significant’ recycling centre blaze

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

Firefighters were still at the scene of a blaze at an Aberdeen recycling facility almost 24 hours after the centre went up in flames.

Emergency services were called to the Suez recycling centre in Altens industrial estate at 4.37pm on Friday to reports of the blaze which, has been described as “significant”.

Nine fire appliances, alongside specialist units, were still on scene on Saturday afternoon with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service having warned locals of “widespread smoke” in the area.

As well as fire engines, teams with height appliances, water carriers and high-volume pumps were deployed in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

As firefighters work at the scene, there have also been reports of low water pressure.

Scottish Water said on Saturday it was aware of those reports in the AB12 postcode area of the city.

A spokesman for the company said: “As the hydrants are in use, this is causing no water, low pressure & discoloured water to the surrounding streets.”

News

