Man arrested after woman stabbed at supermarket

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco supermarket.
Police were called to the store on Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an assault.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital but her condition is unknown.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9.
“A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”
Witnesses told the BBC the store was evacuated as a result of the attack.
