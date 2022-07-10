Search

10 Jul 2022

Woman airlifted to hospital after car crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 3:15 PM

A 35-year-old woman had to be airlifted to hospital after a car crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The ambulance service and police were called to the A74 near Beattock after a Mercedes C250 left the road after appearing to have lost control at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where her condition is described as serious but stable.

The 37-year-old driver, as well as the six and nine-year-old children also in the car, did not need medical treatment.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Enquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash.

“The road would have been busy at the time of the crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage who has not yet spoken to officers to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1735 of July 9.”

