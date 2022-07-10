Search

10 Jul 2022

Scotland records its hottest day of year as 27C reached in Aberdeenshire

Scotland has recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury soaring past 27C in the Highlands.

The temperature rose to year-high levels in Aboyne, with the Met Office recording 27.3C in the Aberdeenshire village as Scots bask in the heatwave.

Aboyne recorded Scotland’s last hottest day of the year in June, when temperatures hit a high of 24.3C in the village.

But further south temperatures were lower.

In Edinburgh hordes of people were enjoying the heat in the Meadows, while in Glasgow people are set to enjoy forecast highs of 23C later on Sunday.

As the heat moves in festivalgoers at Trnsmt were warned by organisers of the warm weather baking Scotland, as 50,000 music fans flocked to Glasgow Green to watch Lewis Capaldi headline the city centre gig.

A Trnsmt spokesman said “the sun is shining, so keep hydrated”, and added that organisers had “increased the number of water stations on site and welfare staff are positioned throughout the festival to support anyone who feels unwell”.

“Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring sun cream and a soft water bottle to refill around the venue,” the spokesman said.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with UK temperatures in London and the south of England set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The Met Office predicts central areas of England will push 28C, with the South West hitting 23C.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at Heathrow on June 17, the Met Office said.

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some parts of the UK, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

