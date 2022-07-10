Search

10 Jul 2022

Police hunt for two men after teenager attacked in Glasgow city centre

Police hunt for two men after teenager attacked in Glasgow city centre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 8:25 PM

Police are hunting for two men after a teenager was taken to a Glasgow hospital in the early hours following a serious assault in the city centre.

Emergency services were called following reports of a disturbance in Sauchiehall Street, near Hope Street, at about 1.55am on Sunday, with an 18-year-old taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for cuts.

Doctors have described his condition as stable. Detectives are on the hunt for two suspects, and officers believe it could be connected to another incident in Sauchiehall Street.

Detective Constable John Fagan said: “We believe that this incident may be linked to an earlier disturbance in the Savoy nightclub and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish more information to confirm those involved had been in the nightclub earlier.

“Officers are continuing to check CCTV footage in relation to this crime.”

Of the two men the police are looking for, the first suspect is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black bubble jacket with the hood up and black jogging trousers. He wore a yellow band on his wrist.

The second is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers. He also wore a yellow band around his wrist.

Detective Constable Fagan said: “This is a very busy area and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Sauchiehall Street in the city centre who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0493 of July 10.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media