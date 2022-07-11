Search

11 Jul 2022

Humza Yousaf opens hospital’s new ‘one-stop’ urology service

Humza Yousaf opens hospital's new 'one-stop' urology service

11 Jul 2022

A new urology hub at a Scottish hospital is helping to drive down waiting lists by providing a “one-stop diagnostic and treatment service” for patients.

The hub, at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, is part of a £70 million Endoscopy and Urology Diagnostic Recovery and Renewal Plan by the Scottish Government.

It began operating in February, and was officially opened by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on Monday.

Outpatient and day case capacity has been increased for minor procedures with the creation of three dedicated treatment rooms and two patient recovery rooms, replacing the previous use of a sole theatre.

Procedures are being carried out by a new specialist surgical care practitioner with support from consultants.

This method of working is expected to free up consultants and theatre slots for complex surgeries, which has already helped to “significantly” drive down the hospital’s waiting list.

It also ensures that patients requiring urgent diagnostics, such as suspected cancer patients, can access procedures as soon as possible in order to receive an earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the opening of the hub, Mr Yousaf said: “It is a pleasure to formally open this innovative new urology hub and see first-hand the positive impact the new way of working has had for both patients and staff.

“Transforming local urology services has addressed workforce challenges, reduced waiting lists and created an improved and more sustainable service that includes training of new and existing staff who have taken on new roles and responsibilities.

“Working together to redesign services in this way is a fundamental part of our NHS Recovery Plan. We want to ensure patients are receiving the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

NHS Forth Valley consultant urologist, Craig McIlhenny, added: “The creation of this new urology hub at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, along with significant investment in staff training and development, has helped us to significantly reduce our waiting list.

“It also ensures we have greater flexibility and can quickly adapt to the changing needs of local patients, now and in the future.”

