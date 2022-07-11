Search

11 Jul 2022

Shipyard boss hails ‘reassuring milestone’ for delayed ferry

Shipyard boss hails ‘reassuring milestone’ for delayed ferry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

Work on two ferries which are delayed and over budget has passed a “reassuring milestone”, bosses at the shipyard carrying out the work have said.

The Ferguson Marine yard confirmed that the first emergency diesel generator has been run successfully on MV Glen Sannox –  one of two dual fuel vessels being built for ferry operators CalMac at the Port Glasgow yard.

The generator is the first piece of major equipment to be run on the vessel, and all tests and systems “performed as expected” Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow (FMPG) said.

The Scottish Government announced back in 2015 that the contract to construct the two lifeline ferries was going to the Port Glasgow yard.

But since then work on the ships has been plagued by delays, while the shipyard was nationalised.

The two vessels, the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802, were originally due to be completed in 2018, but have since been delayed until at least 2023 and costs have more than doubled from the original price tag of £97 million.

However, David Tydeman, chief executive at FMPG, sai d that having successfully started the the first bit of rotating machinery on the Glen Sannox was a “very reassuring milestone”.

He said: “Our commissioning team has been doing a lot of maintenance work on all major equipment, supported by manufacturers, to prevent detrimental conditions during commissioning.”

The Glen Sannox is currently scheduled to be delivered between March and May 2023, with the other vessel to be delivered between October and December 2023.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee are investigating the delays in the project.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media