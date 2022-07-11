Search

11 Jul 2022

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Ayrshire

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Ayrshire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

A man was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Ayrshire on Sunday.

The 58-year-old man was riding a motorbike when it collided with an Audi A4 on the A78 Irvine Road at the junction with Fairlie Moor Road in Fairlie, North Ayrshire, at about 5.30pm on Sunday July 10.

He was then taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The 57-year-old Audi driver was uninjured, but was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

Both vehicles have been seized by police for further investigation.

Officers are now appealing to witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the carriageway around the time of the incident to contact us, particularly if you have a dashcam.

“Please check your footage as your images could prove vital as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media