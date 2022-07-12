Search

12 Jul 2022

Elderly woman fighting for life after car crash which also injured driver

Elderly woman fighting for life after car crash which also injured driver

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

An elderly woman is fighting for her life after a road crash which also left the male driver of the car she was in seriously injured.

The 82-year-old woman is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries after the red Citroen C1 car she was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A96 road between Nairn and Forres.

Both she and the 83-year-old man who was driving the car have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A 69-year-old man who was driving the other car involved in the accident, a red Kia Soul, was also taken to hospital for medical checks, after suffering minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, which took place at approximately 3pm on Monday July 11, and have appealed for witnesses.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a number of passers-by who stopped to help, but left before police arrived on the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our inquiries into the collision are continuing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision to speak to police.

“We are also looking to trace a number of people who stopped immediately after the collision and provided assistance to the occupants of both vehicles. They left prior to our arrival and I would ask them to get in touch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media