Search

12 Jul 2022

Police appeal for information after pedestrian dies in hospital

Police appeal for information after pedestrian dies in hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Police officers are working to discover the “exact circumstances” of an incident which led to the death of a pedestrian.

The 42-year-old man was involved in a crash with a white Skoda Fabia on the A814 Cardross Road in the village of Cardross, near Dumbarton, late on Sunday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment following the incident, which took place at about 11.20pm.

But Police Scotland confirmed he died there on Monday July 11.

Sergeant Kevin Craig, of the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw what happened to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media