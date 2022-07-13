Search

13 Jul 2022

Girl, 18, dies and man in hospital after falling from 50ft cliff in Highlands

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 10:01 AM

A teenager is dead and a man seriously hurt after falling 50ft from a costal path in the Scottish Highlands.

Alesha Wright, 18, was found lifeless by rescuers in Thurso, Caithness.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The man, 26, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Emergency services were called at about 5.50pm on Monday after reports of the pair falling near Thurso Caravan Park.

Thurso RNLI sent a boat to the scene, said a lifeboat spokesman, who added: “The crew members attended to them until the arrival of a paramedic who was winched down.”

Rescuers had launched their inflatable Y boat from lifeboat The Taylors to help retrieve the pair, the spokesman said.

“The young man was winched up by the helicopter to a waiting ambulance.

“The female casualty was transferred to a stretcher and taken by the Y boat to The Taylors and then taken to Scrabster, where she was transferred into the care of Police Scotland.”

Hours before the incident, Alesha posted a selfie online.

Since her death, tributes have poured in.

Birdie Nicholson said: “Alesha was a beautiful girl with a heart of gold, she’ll be missed.”

Stacey Bridge said the teenager “was such a beautiful soul inside and out”.

She added: “I’m glad I had the chance to meet you beautiful.”

And Leah Marie said: “Fly high my gorgeous girl, love you always.”

