City populations fell as numbers rose in rural areas during pandemic

The population of Scotland’s largest cities fell during the pandemic while some rural areas saw their numbers rise, reversing a years-long trend.

Estimates from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show the populations of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen fell in the year to June 30, 2021.

The most common moves were from the largest cities to their neighbouring council areas.

In areas like Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute, populations rose for the first time in years.

Our new report shows Scotland’s #population continued to rise in the year to June 2021, but more slowly than the average before the pandemic. Mid-2021 population estimate shows 5,479,900 were living in Scotland: up 0.25% on the previous year. https://t.co/pRVA9DDxPq #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/Lg99Qa6Vi9 — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) July 13, 2022

Aberdeen and Dundee recorded the largest annual falls in their populations at 0.7% each.

Midlothian and East Lothian saw the biggest increase at 1.6% each.

Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics at NRS, said: “As well as people moving long-term out of cities and into the surrounding areas, there may have been students who have moved back to their parents’ addresses temporarily during the pandemic.

“Another factor could be people who had previously moved updating their address with a GP to make sure they received their Covid-19 vaccination letters.

“Address information from GPs feeds into our migration estimates.

Populations fell in Scotland’s largest cities during the latest year – a change from growth in previous years. Meanwhile, some rural areas like @Aberdeenshire & @argyllandbute saw their populations rise, reversing the trend of several years of falling populations. #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/ClPYkUuH2I — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) July 13, 2022

“Future reports will tell us if the areas which have gained population sustain those levels in the years ahead.”

Scotland’s overall population is estimated to have increased 0.25% to 5,479,900.

Ms Roughsedge added: “We currently continue to see Scotland’s population rise, albeit more slowly than before the pandemic.

“However, our most recent projections looking ahead to 2045, published in January, show that if current trends in births, deaths and migration continue, Scotland’s population will start to fall by the end of this decade.”