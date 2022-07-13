Search

13 Jul 2022

Lib Dems urge changes in handling of deaths in custody

Lib Dems urge changes in handling of deaths in custody

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

Three key changes in the handling of deaths in custody have been called for by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The party’s justice spokesman, Liam McArthur, confirmed on Wednesday that he has written to Justice Secretary Keith Brown to request the changes.

An independent report published last year said every death in custody requires an independent inquiry, warning the current fatal accident inquiry (FAI) system lacks “family engagement at every step of the journey”.

The investigations should begin immediately after a death and completed “within a matter of months”, the report said.

As it stands, the FAI process has significant delays before beginning a probe into a death.

Earlier this year, analysis by the Lib Dems revealed the average time for completion of an FAI was three years – and some inquiries have remained outstanding after almost 10 years.

Mr McArthur has now asked the Justice Secretary to consider implementing a deadline for the commencement of reviews into custodial deaths, as well as guarantees to families that they will receive necessary support during legal proceedings, and that the reforms will come into effect by the start of 2023.

He said: “Families are facing long waits to discover what happened to loved ones who perished in tragic circumstances.

“I remain deeply concerned about the current state of the fatal accident inquiry system presently tasked with examining deaths in custody, and am sceptical about the claim that ‘real progress’ is being made in improving this process.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat research revealing that some inquiries are remaining outstanding after almost a decade and independent reports suggesting that the FAI system ‘works to normalise suffering and death in prison’ indicate that there is an ongoing need for urgent reform.

“The Government needs to commit to a deadline for kicking off an investigation into a death in custody.

“It also needs to ensure that legal aid will be provided for families and next of kin when investigations into custodial deaths take place.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media