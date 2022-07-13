Search

Codebase given up to £42m for network of tech industry hubs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 4:00 PM

An Edinburgh-based company is being given up to £42 million from the Scottish Government to create a network of tech industry hubs.

Codebase is being given the contract, which is described as one of the government’s largest ever investments in entrepreneurship.

The hubs are designed to allow start-up businesses to scale up and access advice from industry experts.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the Tech Scaler contract at the Barclays Eagle Lab campus in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

The First Minister said: “Scottish tech start-ups and scale-ups are already a very significant success story and the Scottish Government wants to do even more to build on the sector’s current strength.

“Tech start-ups right across Scotland will have access to world-class education and mentoring and opportunities for peer learning and networking through the tech scalers.

“For new companies at all stages of their development, Scotland will provide one of the most supportive environments in Europe.”

Stephen Coleman, co-founder of Codebase, said: “Codebase is delighted to have been awarded the Tech Scaler contract.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners – old and new, local and global – to make Scotland one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world.

“We will be helping founders of all shapes and sizes from all backgrounds turn their ideas into businesses via education programmes, community building and networking.

“We will help to build more start-ups in Scotland and help them scale and access customers and investment globally.”

