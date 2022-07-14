Man dies after crash in Aberdeenshire

A 46-year-old man died after a collision on the A92 in Aberdeenshire on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at around 1.35pm to the single-vehicle crash near to North Esk Bridge, near St Cyrus.
Emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.
Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, North East Road Policing Unit, said: “His next of kin have been informed and we are supporting them at this very difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
“The A92 between North Esk Bridge and St Cyrus will remain closed until further notice. Local diversions are in place.”
