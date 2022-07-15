Search

15 Jul 2022

Two taken to hospital after being spotted in River Clyde by train driver

Two taken to hospital after being spotted in River Clyde by train driver

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 9:38 AM

Two people were rescued from the Clyde after a train driver stopped to help save them.

The pair were spotted in the water between Port Glasgow and Cardross by the passing ScotRail driver after their vessel capsized and they had been in the river for around an hour.

One was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by air, while the other, due to difficult terrain, was taken by train to Cardross railway station to meet waiting ambulance crews.

Coastguard crews from Greenock and Helensburgh, as well as the lifeboat at Helensburgh, were scrambled to the scene at 3.26pm on Thursday, Greenock Coastguard said.

“Two persons had been in the water for a considerable time when they were spotted by a passing train driver who stopped to assist,” the Coastguard spokesman said.

“Both persons were safely recovered from the water. One casualty was taken by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, and, due to difficult terrain, a second casualty was assisted via rail to Cardross train station to meet awaiting Scottish Ambulance Service SORT crews.

“Both casualties were thankfully wearing flotation aids which has kept them afloat whilst being in the water for approximately 60 minutes.”

Their condition is not known.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media