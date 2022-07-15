Search

15 Jul 2022

Delayed ferry heads to dry dock in latest stage of construction

15 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

One of the ferries at the centre of a Scottish Government row has set sail to dry docking to receive the finishing touches to its internal systems.

The MV Glen Sannox is one of two vessels which have been under construction at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

The ferries were expected to have been completed by 2018 but have since been delayed until at least 2023, with costs more than doubling from the original £97 million budget.

The Glen Sannox has now moved a step closer to welcoming passengers on board, and will spend three weeks at the Dales Marine site at nearby Greenock to receive work on its propulsion systems, seals and bow doors.

The ferry will also receive a fresh coat of paint to its hull, before returning from dry dock in early August.

It is scheduled to be delivered for service between March and May 2023.

The second vessel, the as-yet-unnamed hull 802, is set to enter service between October and December next year.

David Tydeman, chief executive at Ferguson Marine, said: “The work being undertaken in collaboration with Dales is another important milestone in the delivery of MV Glen Sannox.

“The sub-waterline and aesthetic works being undertaken show that the ferry is coming along well, and we look forward to welcoming her back to Port Glasgow in August for a continuation of the commissioning programme.

“Our next major milestone is the testing of main engines and generators before October, which will bring the ship to life.”

News

