One in 16 people in Scotland estimated to have Covid-19

The number of people with Covid-19 in Scotland has risen for the sixth week in a row, new data shows.

Around one in 16 people in Scotland had coronavirus in the week to July 7, according to the infection survey produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This equates to around 334,000 people.

Covid-19 remains most prevalent in Scotland, the ONS said, after cases increased from the 312,800 reported last week.

Elsewhere, Wales saw infections jump to around one in 17 of its population, while England reported cases in around one in 19.

Cases in Northern Ireland were also seen in around one in 17 people.

Data for Wales, England and Northern Ireland covered the week ending July 6.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Infections are showing no signs of decreasing, with rates approaching levels last seen in March this year at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave.

“Rates have continued to increase across the UK and among all age groups. We will continue to closely monitor the data.”