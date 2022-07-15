Search

15 Jul 2022

Implementing the Promise to improve care system taking too long, warns charity

Implementing the Promise to improve care system taking too long, warns charity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 5:57 PM

Promised changes to how looked-after children are cared for are taking too long, a charity has said.

The Promise was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2020 following a root-and-branch review of the care system in Scotland.

It was intended to be “a clear statement of what needs to change to support the lives and wellbeing of our children, young people, adults and families across Scotland”.

But Who Cares? Scotland says the timeline for implementing the Promise is “unclear” and implementation is taking “too long”.

The charity has spoken to many of its 3,600 members to produce a report called Paving The Way, which examines the Scottish Government’s progress since February 2020.

Louise Hunter, Who Cares? Scotland chief executive, said: “We have been patiently waiting for the promised change for care-experienced people. A key part of this change was the Scottish Government’s implementation plan.

“While there are many positives in the report with indications of much-needed change around how we keep families together and the support we provide young people leaving formal care settings, we have some concerns.”

Ms Hunter said care-experienced adults have “all but been missed” from the plan.

“At present, the timeline for this plan is unclear,” she said. “It’s vital that we don’t run the risk of older care-experienced people becoming a forgotten generation.

“We will continue to monitor and report on the Scottish Government’s implementation plan and will do so through a number of consultation events with some of our over 3,500 care-experienced members across the country leading up to the reading of the Promise Scotland Bill.”

Members of the charity also say it is unclear who is responsible for making the changes to the care system.

Who Cares? Scotland will continue to engage with members over the coming months through regional forums.

Ms Hunter added: “We would welcome direct participation from interested parties and will continue to share the feedback and recommendations from these events in further interim reports, providing a final report ahead of the Promise Bill being shared with the Scottish Parliament.

“If Scotland is to #KeepThePromise by 2030, collectively, we must listen to the people who will be directly impacted by the changes.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media