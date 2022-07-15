Amber weather warning issued for some parts of Scotland next week

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of southern Scotland next week as temperatures look set to reach 30C.

From Sunday the weather in Scotland will be sunny and hot, peaking on Tuesday, when the mercury will hover around 30C.

Weather forecasters warn there may be some adverse health effects for people vulnerable to extreme heat, such as young children and the elderly.

In addition to the rare Red Extreme heat warning, there will also be impacts from the #heatwave for many other areas of the UK Amber Extreme heat warnings have also been issued for the rest of England, as well as Wales and southern Scotland Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/lGZUiWcdcQ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2022

The public have been warned to watch out for sunburn or heat exhaustion, with changes in working practices and daily routines recommended.

There is a possible risk of power cuts due to failures in heat-sensitive systems and equipment.

With more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, there could be an increased risk of incidents near water.

It comes following an unprecedented red weather warning for extreme heat in parts of England, where temperatures look set to reach 40C in what is a first for the Met Office.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a water scarcity warning.

In the east of Scotland, areas such as the Dee, Firth of Forth, Almond and Tyne catchment areas have been raised to moderate scarcity which means businesses that extract water from the areas should only do so “if absolutely necessary”, Sepa warned.

This could impact businesses such as distilleries, farming and hydro-electricity.

The Clyde, Helmsdale, Earn and Spey catchments are now at alert level, which encourages members of the public to check equipment.

The dry weather means river and groundwater levels across Scotland are low.

Nathan Crichlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “The situation continues to deteriorate in the east of the country, with most areas now in alert or moderate scarcity level.

“We’re also now seeing conditions worsen in the south west and businesses that rely on water in this part of the country should also be thinking about how to be more efficient.

“Water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change, and one which affects multiple industries across Scotland including agriculture, whisky production, golf and hydropower.”