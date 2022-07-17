Search

17 Jul 2022

CCTV images of three men released after bus station attack

17 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to after a man was assaulted in Glasgow.

The attack happened at the Buchanan Street Bus Station at about 12.20am on Thursday May 19, shortly after Rangers played Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville.

The 42-year-old victim needed hospital treatment.

Police Scotland said: “Anyone who recognises these three men, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0132 of May 19.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”

