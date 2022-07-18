Search

18 Jul 2022

Three men taken to hospital after car collides with safety camera unit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 11:50 AM

Three men were taken to hospital after a car collided with a camera unit van and another stationary vehicle.

The grey Saab collided with the Scottish safety camera unit van and a Skoda Karoq at around 2pm on Sunday July 17 on the A90 between Dyce and Blackdog in Aberdeen.

Two drivers of the stationary vehicles aged 35 and 45 were both on foot at the time of the incident.

They were both injured and taken to hospital with the 69-year-old driver of the Saab.

Police closed the road until 9pm on Sunday evening and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the North East road policing unit, said: “Thankfully the injuries sustained by the three men have been described as not life-threatening.

“Our inquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the vehicles involved, to please come forward and speak to officers.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 1942 of July 17.”

News

