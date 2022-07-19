Search

19 Jul 2022

Almost 600 new cases of multiple sclerosis diagnosed in Scotland in 2021

Almost 600 new cases of multiple sclerosis diagnosed in Scotland in 2021

19 Jul 2022 11:49 AM

There were 578 new patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Scotland in 2021, the highest incidence of new cases in at least 12 years.

The annual MS Register report from Public Health Scotland showed the total number of patients over its 12-year period had reached 5,878.

High levels of coronavirus vaccination among those with MS were recorded, with 76.4% having received their third dose or booster.

The report showed an increase in the proportion of newly diagnosed patients receiving contact with a MS specialist nurse within 10 working days.

This went from 85.4% in 2020 to 88.2% in 2021.

In his forward to the report, national clinical director Jason Leitch said: “Scotland has one of the highest incidences of MS in the world and the MS Register is an invaluable source of data on the epidemiology of this condition and access to care.

“Last year saw 578 new patients diagnosed with MS added to the MS Register; the highest incidence recorded since the MS Register began collecting data 12 years ago.

“In reflecting upon this year’s report, I want to recognise MS specialist nurses’ commitment to maintaining high levels of patient contact and support during the pandemic.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Despite the immense challenges during the pandemic, the proportion of newly-diagnosed people receiving contact with a MS specialist nurse within 10 working days of diagnosis increased from 85.4% in 2020 to 88.2% in 2021.

“This progress is thanks to the hard work of specialist nurses who have sustained this speed of contact in the context of both Covid-19 and an increased number of MS diagnoses to provide invaluable support to people living with MS across the country.”

“We have sustained our efforts during the pandemic to deliver the 17 commitments of the Neurological Care and Support Framework 2020-25 Framework, investing £2.2 million so far.

“Through the Framework we have invested over £300,000 to date in projects specifically to improve the health and wellbeing of people with MS in Scotland.”

