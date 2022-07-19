Boy, 16, seriously assaulted at Irvine Beach

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted at a beach.

The incident happened at about 6.25pm on Monday in Irvine.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crowds flocked to the popular coastal town on Monday as Scotland saw temperatures of over 30C in some places.

Police also seized large amounts of alcohol from people in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

Local byelaws prohibit the consumption of alcohol in public places across Ayrshire. Large amounts of alcohol has been seized in North Ayrshire with a robust approach being taken to those intent on causing disorder and antisocial behaviour on our beaches. #AyrshireSaferShores pic.twitter.com/rZZJsZqNuP — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) July 18, 2022

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch from Saltcoats CID said Irvine beach was “extremely busy” on Monday and is appealing for members of the public with information about the incident to come forward.

He added: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack or has potential footage to please come forward.

“Officers will continue to patrol beaches across Ayrshire in the days ahead, as part of the Safer Shores initiative, and encourage the public to act responsibly during the hot weather.”