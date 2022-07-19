Police investigate after man’s body is found in city square

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the centre of Edinburgh.
Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday.
The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape on Tuesday morning and police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a concern for a person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
“The body of a man was found and inquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.