ScotRail to resume full timetable this week as pay dispute is settled

ScotRail trains will return to normal this week with almost 700 more services running each day.

The train operator has advised passengers to check times before travel as trains will revert back to this year’s May timetable from Wednesday.

However, it did warn there could be a knock-on disruption to some services this week as a result of the extreme heat on some routes over recent days, with potential damage to infrastructure and the possibility of trains being out of position.

Services on routes across Scotland were heavily disrupted over the last two months amid an ongoing dispute over ScotRail employees’ pay, which saw drivers refuse to work overtime or on rest days.

Members in the Aslef union have now voted to accept an improved pay offer, which includes a 5% wage increase, more money for rest day and Sunday working and a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

But at the height of the pay dispute, a temporary timetable had to be introduced on May 23 – just weeks after ScotRail was brought into public ownership – in a bid to reduce the number of trains that were cancelled at short notice.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, described the last few months as “challenging” and thanked passengers for their patience.

“I’d encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns to May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat,” he said.

“We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so we’re pleased to increase the number of services.”

The train operator also warned it is having to manage some increases in Covid-related absences among staff following the recent surge in infections across the country.

While ScotRail is restoring services, train travellers in Scotland still face further disruption as other rail workers plan industrial action.

Network Rail workers are said to be walking out for 24 hours on July 27. During similar action last month, ScotRail could only run reduced services on five lines in the central belt.

Meanwhile, LNER, which runs cross-border services between Scotland and London, is one of eight rail companies where workers are taking action on July 30.