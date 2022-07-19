Search

19 Jul 2022

Grieving partner pays tribute to man who died in A92 crash

Grieving partner pays tribute to man who died in A92 crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

The grieving partner of a man who died in a crash has said it was “cruel” their move to Aberdeenshire “has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together”.

David Millar, 46, died after the Kia Sportage he was driving crashed on Thursday as he travelled along the A92 between Stonehaven and Dundee.

Donna, his partner, said: “David lived his life with love and laughter. Forty six is too young.

“It is cruel that this chapter of our life, our recent move to Aberdeenshire, has been cut short and we cannot live our dreams together, there was so much more we were meant to do.

“He was loved by everyone and could throw a legendary BBQ.”

She added: “David will be sorely missed by his family and friends in Scotland, and his parents, sisters and wider family in New Zealand.”

Emergency services were called at 1.35pm to the crash near to North Esk Bridge, but the St Cyrus man died at the scene.

Police Scotland said it was still investigating the causes of the crash, and urged anyone with further information to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 1506 of July 14.

Road policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of David at this very difficult time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media