Search

19 Jul 2022

Boy, 11, dies in bike crash at race track

Boy, 11, dies in bike crash at race track

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

An 11-year-old boy has died in a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Fife.

The family of Millar Buchanan say they are “truly heartbroken” following his death at the weekend.

Millar, from Larbert, had been training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened at about 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through police, Millar’s family said: “We are truly heartbroken that we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.

“We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star.

“We are completely overwhelmed with the kind wishes and words that we have received and want to send lots of love to each and every person who has shown their support.”

The East of Scotland Kart Club has been closed since the accident but will open later to allow people to lay flowers by the track.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said Millar “may be gone from our sight but you will never be forgotten”.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a serious crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Crail around 6.50pm on Saturday July 16 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however the rider of the off-road bike, an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media