Scottish doctors hit out at ‘hugely disappointing’ pay deal

Doctors north of the border have said the Scottish Government had to “reflect on how it really values and treats our medical workforce” as the BMA hit out at a below inflation pay deal.

NHS medical and dental staff will see their pay packets increase by 4.5% this year, backdated to April 1, after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf accepted a wage rise recommendation from an independent review body.

Mr Yousaf said the “uplift demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff and the important contribution they make” and meant that “our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK”.

But Dr Lewis Morrison, chairman of BMA Scotland, criticised the deal and said it did “nothing to undo years of real-term pay erosion for doctors”.

“The Scottish Government has to reflect on how it really values and treats our medical workforce, if it genuinely wants to ensure NHS recovery and a future of healthcare in Scotland that will meet the needs of its people,” he said.

“In response to this hugely disappointing award we will be urgently consulting our members to gauge their views, and what steps we may take as a result.”

The pay deal comes after recommendations by the Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body (DDRB), who said NHS medical and dental staff should get the 4.5% rise, which is separate from the government.

The Scottish Government said the increase built on the 3% rise applied in 2021, and meant that staff had seen their pay go up by 7.5% over the last two years.

But the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics will show Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to at least 9.3% in June, up from 9.1% in May, which was already the highest since early 1982, economists have forecast.

Dr Morrison added: “In the face of spiralling inflation this is still a large real-terms pay cut, which will be hugely damaging to the morale of an already exhausted and depleted workforce, after two-and-a-half-years leading our country’s response to the pandemic and the years of vacancies and escalating demand that preceded that.”

As part of the DDRB process, the Scottish Government, BMA Scotland, and other stakeholders provided evidence to the body as part of its independent process.

The BMA said it made a “robust, evidence-based case” for inflation plus 2%, which it said “would genuinely value doctors and help retain them in the NHS at a time when we need every single doctor we currently have, and many more”.

Mr Yousaf said: “The NHS has faced its biggest challenge during the pandemic and staff have been working tirelessly to continue to provide care while under increased pressure.

“The continued hard work and dedication of staff ensures that the people of Scotland continue to receive world class healthcare as we remobilise NHS services and tackle waiting times.”

The MSP added: “This uplift demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff and the important contribution they make.

“It’s crucial that we continue to not only recruit and build our future NHS workforce, but also retain expertise within NHS Scotland.

“This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK. This will help ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for all medical and dental staff.”

The Scottish Government has, as part of another pay deal, offered a 5% rise to nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff.