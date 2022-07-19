Man dies after motorbike and car crash in Scottish Highlands

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Scottish Highlands.
The 51-year-old died on Tuesday when the Ducati motorbike he was driving and a MG car crashed at 12.10pm on the A82 near Invermoriston, Police Scotland said.
Emergency services were called to scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nobody else was injured, officers said, and the road was closed for around seven hours as crash detectives investigated the scene.
Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.
“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward.
“I would also ask anyone who with dash-cam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.
“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1362 of July 19.”
