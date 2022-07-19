Scottish Police Federation warns calls to ‘escalate’ action could increase

The body representing Scotland’s rank-and-file police officers has warned calls to “escalate” action in its pay dispute could increase after their colleagues south of the border were offered a £1,900 wage rise.

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday agreed to an overall 5% pay rise for officers in England and Wales after the Home Office said it accepted recommendations from the independent police pay review body in full.

But north of the border Calum Steele, general secretary for the Scottish Police Federation, said the pay deal agreed by the Home Office was “highly significant” in their ongoing pay dispute.

Staff Side of PNB is due to meet tomorrow to consider a formal revised & improved offer which will then be communicated to the wider membership.However, that revised offer is lower than that awarded to police officers in E&W today, and is unlikely to be recommended to members. pic.twitter.com/4LMh4YagGO — ScotsPolFed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@ScotsPolFed) July 19, 2022

Police officers cannot strike, but the 17,500 members of the SPF withdrew “all goodwill” after a “derisory and insulting” pay offer of £565 which “must have been known to be so prior to being presented”.

It has meant since the start of this month rank-and-file officers have, among other things, refused to start shifts early or take radio equipment home when their shift ends.

Mr Steele warned: “Those actions continue to this day and it is highly likely that calls to escalate that action could follow after today’s announcement.”

He added it was “notable that at every stage of their pay process, all key employer representatives, from the Home Office itself, through to chief constables advocated for a higher award than the initial starting position of the Scottish official side of the Police Negotiating Board (PNB)”.

“The staff side of the PNB is due to meet tomorrow to consider a formal revised and improved offer from the official side, after which the offer will be communicated to the wider membership,” he said.

“However, that revised and improved offer is lower than that awarded to police officers in England and Wales today, and is unlikely to be recommended to our members.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said it was “monitoring the situation in relation to the withdrawal of goodwill” and would “put arrangements in place to ensure any impact on the public is kept to an absolute minimum”.

“We recognise the considerable goodwill officers bring to their roles on a daily basis as they keep people safe across the country, and this is also valued by the communities they serve,” the spokesman said.

“We therefore remain committed, through the Police Negotiating Board, to seeking a settlement.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Police officer pay has been negotiated for many years through the PNB, which includes Police Officer Staff Associations, the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Government.

“The PNB process is ongoing in relation to pay for 2022/23, and we await the outcome of those discussions.”