Death of man found in Edinburgh city centre ‘not suspicious’, say police

Police have said the death of a 31-year-old is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found in Edinburgh city centre.
Officers were called to Hunter Square off the Royal Mile at about 9.40am on Tuesday when the body was discovered.
The area around the square was cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard and an ambulance crew on scene.
One bench in the square was covered with a silver protective cover.
A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday July 19.
“The body of a 31-year-old man was found.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.