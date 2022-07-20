Firefighters going on strike is ‘serious proposition’, union chief warns

Firefighters taking strike action is a “very serious proposition”, the leader of the union in Scotland has said.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) this week rejected a 2% pay increase, which the union’s Scottish secretary described as “insulting”.
John McKenzie has highlighted the work of fire crews in tackling the recent hot weather, with temperatures rising to a record 34.8C in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday.
“Firefighters are at the forefront of the climate emergency. The last few days have brought to the public’s attention the dangers we face day in day out,” he said.
“We will not accept a paltry pay offer of 2% when the cost of food, fuel, energy and almost everything else is soaring.
“Firefighters have never taken industrial action lightly but such is the level of anger at this insulting offer, industrial action is now a very serious proposition.
“The employers need to come back with a genuine and fair pay offer that recognises the financial pressures our members face.”
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, has said that members will consider all options, including strike action.
