Teenage boy charged in connection with alleged beach assault

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager was allegedly assaulted at a beach in Ayrshire.
The incident happened at about 6.25pm on Monday July 19 at Irvine beach, and led to a 16-year-old boy being taken to hospital with serious, but non-threatening injuries.
Crowds flocked to the popular coastal town on Monday as Scotland saw temperatures of over 30C in some places.
Police said that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch from Saltcoats CID thanked the public with their assistance in the investigation.
He added: “Officers will continue to patrol beaches across Ayrshire, as part of the Safer Shores initiative.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.