Scotland records 82 coronavirus deaths in weekly update

Scotland recorded 82 confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.
The number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate was the same as the previous week, data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) published on Thursday showed.
As of July 17, there have been a total of 15,179 deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.
Meanwhile, the latest Public Health Scotland statistical report, published on Wednesday, showed that in the week to Sunday, there were on average 1,770 patients in hospital with Covid-19.
This was a 6.1% increase from the previous week ending July 10.
In the week to July 17, there were 21 new admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, which was two down on the week before.
