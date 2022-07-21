Man in court on murder charge over death of 24-year-old in Lanark

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 24-year-old in Lanark.
Kevin Geoghegan, 44, of Lanark, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Peter Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Mousebank Road in the town at 1.55am on Saturday July 16.
Geoghegan was remanded in custody.
He will make his next appearance in court within the next eight days.
