Search

21 Jul 2022

Warning over loch’s shellfish after raised levels of toxins identified

Warning over loch’s shellfish after raised levels of toxins identified

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 10:46 PM

A “raised” level of toxins found in shellfish from a loch in the Western Isles may make the seafood unsafe for humans to eat.

The region’s local authority warned consuming produce such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish on Lewis could be harmful.

It has been reported that Food Standards Scotland found potentially fatal biotoxins in some of the catches, and shellfish harvesters have been informed of the discovery.

Western Isles Council advised that produce fished from the loch should not be eaten until further notice and that the situation would be kept under observation until algae levels subside.

A spokesperson for the local authority told STV News: “Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxins in West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish in Lewis.

“Eating shellfish such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health.

“Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the Comhairle and steps have been taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

“It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from the loch until further notice.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media