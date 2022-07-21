Search

22 Jul 2022

SNP calls on next Prime Minister to fix ‘rip-off’ electricity grid charges

22 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

The next Prime Minister should urgently address the higher grid connection charges faced by electricity generators in Scotland, the SNP has said.

The party has long argued that grid connection charges are holding back the development of renewable energy in Scotland.

Energy regulator Ofgem has said improvements will be made to energy connections between Scotland and England.

It said this will facilitate the transmission of more renewable electricity from Scotland to areas of high demand in England.

Commenting, SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “Scotland is awash with energy resources and is set to be a powerhouse for renewables, but we are being continually held back by Westminster treating Scotland as its cash cow.

“Independent countries of a similar size to Scotland charge next to nothing for access to their grids, meaning consumers in Scotland are facing the brunt of extra charges when their bills land on their doorstep.

“During the worst cost of living crisis in recent memory, the candidates for PM should be considering all options to reduce bills for households across the country and fixing the rip-off, grid charges is just one measure that can help reduce energy bills.

“This is another demonstration of how Westminster control is holding back Scotland and the only way we can unleash our full potential is with independence.”

Last year, Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee called for an urgent review of the electricity grid.

