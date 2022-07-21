Search

22 Jul 2022

Scots urged to take part in consultation on outdoor education Bill

Scots urged to take part in consultation on outdoor education Bill

22 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

A consultation on legislation which would guarantee at least one week of outdoor education for children aged 12 to 16 closes on Friday.

Tory MSP Liz Smith proposed the Schools (Residential Outdoor Education) (Scotland) Bill.

If passed, the Bill would place a requirement on local authority or grant-funded schools to offer at least one week of outdoor residentials to pupils, which Ms Smith said was “one of the most valuable and rewarding aspects of the learning experience”.

“This is a final opportunity for people to have their say on my proposals which would ensure at least a week’s worth of outdoor, residential education for those youngsters aged 12-16,” she said.

“The responses I have received so far have been overwhelmingly positive and I thank everyone who has taken the time to respond to the consultation over the last couple of months, including those who have raised many crucial issues to me.

“The benefits of delivering this Bill cannot be overstated for our youngsters.

Outdoor education is hugely beneficial for both the mental and physical wellbeing of young people, which is so important especially after the impact the pandemic has had on their education.

“These outdoor educational experiences can improve youngsters’ confidence, resilience and self-esteem as well as helping cement friendships for life.

“Even more importantly it is our youngsters from our most deprived communities who have often never had these opportunities, but this Bill would ensure that is put right.”

“On this final day of the consultation, I hope to receive even more responses. That will allow me to bring this Bill to the next stage in the Scottish Parliament and hopefully succeed in securing cross-party support for this new legislation.”

The consultation can be accessed by going to https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OutdoorEducation/.

