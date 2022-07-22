Search

22 Jul 2022

Single-use plastics ban to take full effect after UK Government move

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

Scotland’s single-use plastics ban is to become fully effective after the UK Government opted to exempt it from the Internal Market Act.

The controversial legislation was designed to manage regulatory divergence between the countries of the UK but has been criticised as a “power grab” by devolved administrations.

Under the terms of the Act, businesses in Scotland were allowed to provide banned items which originated elsewhere in the UK.

But the change – which takes effect on August 12 – means it will be an offence to supply plastic goods such as cutlery, straws, cups and food containers.

Scotland’s circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “Banning many of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland is an important step in the fight against waste.

“By choosing reusable alternatives we can all help decrease litter and cut emissions.

“Protecting Scotland’s environment is a devolved matter and decisions like this should be ours to make.

“It is wholly unacceptable that this was put at risk by the UK Internal Market Act, which the UK Government imposed without our consent.

“While it is frustrating that the UK Government did not act in time, today’s action will provide certainty to businesses and consumers.

“I look forward to seeing businesses all across Scotland make the switch to sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.”

