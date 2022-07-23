Search

24 Jul 2022

Farmers urged to share climate change work to inform Scottish Government policy

Farmers urged to share climate change work to inform Scottish Government policy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

A Scottish Government group that promotes the action farmers are taking towards tackling climate change and supporting biodiversity is calling for more members.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network (ABCC Network), set up last year, aims to raise awareness of the work land managers and the agriculture sector are doing to boost wildlife and mitigate and adapt to climate changes.

It is intended that stories about their work, which can be shared across the network, will go on to inform future Scottish Government farming policy.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said many farmers and crofters are already taking action, adding: “Their knowledge and experience of how to make practical changes that really work is one of the most valuable resources we have in helping achieve our vision for agriculture.

“We want to showcase the vast knowledge and experience within the agriculture community in one place so that farmers can find out what has worked for others and inspire climate change action.”

Land managers and farmers’ methods and stories can be shared on ABCC Network’s website with an aim to influence and inspire others in the sector to adopt more nature-friendly working practices.

The website also has an interactive map showing farms and crofts that are participating in the project.

ABCC Network is a partnership between the Scottish Government and industry organisations including the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland (NFUS), SAC Consulting, Soil Association Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland.

Rebecca Audsley, SAC Consulting and project lead for Farming for a Better Climate, which is run by SRUC on behalf of the Scottish Government, added: “It’s always good to see what others have done, how it’s worked for them and also benefitted their farm business, sometimes in unintended ways.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media