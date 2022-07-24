Campers rescued by boat after tents partly submerged in heavy rain

Two children and four adults have been rescued by boat after their camping spot was submerged in water following torrential rain.

Loch Lomond Rescue Boat said it was called to a report of a family “washed out” of their tent at the north end of the loch shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The crew went to the scene and found the family at Ardleish on the east shore.

They took them to Ardlui Marina and handed them to the Scottish Ambulance Service to be checked over.

The boat then rescued another two campers who were in the same situation.

The coastguard said that coastguard teams from Greenock, Helensburgh and Inveraray also went to the scene, while police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also alerted.

Pictures posted by Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team on Facebook showed two tents partially submerged in water.

The teams said: “At 00.40 this morning, Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked alongside Helensburgh, Inveraray and two senior officers to multiple incidents on the north side of Loch Lomond after torrential rain and thunder storms had impacted persons camping at various sites near the River Falloch and required assistance.

“Loch Lomond Rescue Boat rescued two children and four adults from a camp spot near Ardleish recovering them to awaiting Coastguard, Scottish Ambulance Service & Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

“Further assistance was given by Coastguard personnel at further camp sites north of Loch Lomond.”